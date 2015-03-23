Vivendi reiterates Universal Music not for sale

PARIS, March 23 Vivendi on Monday said it was
reaffirming that its UMG unit was not for sale and that it was
set on creating a global industrial content and media group.
"The press today cites the request from an activist American
Hedge Fund, P. Schoenfeld Asset Management(PSAM), which owns
slightly less than 1 percent of the share capital, to increase
the dividend to be paid to shareholders," a Vivendi statement
said in reaction to a press report about a potential challenge
to its strategy from U.S. hedge fund PSAM.
The rest of the statement read:
"In fact, the Vivendi Management Board confirms it received
a letter on the 22nd December last year from PSAM, asking for
the sale of Universal Music Group (UMG).
"Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Chairman of the Management Board,
has made it clear on several occasions, and notably at a
conference in London on 17th March, that UMG is not for sale
and, along with Canal+ Group, constitute the strategic pillars
in the building of a major industrial media and content group.
"Today PSAM appears to be submitting new requests which will
be examined by the Management Board.
"The Vivendi Management Board also wishes to stress that the
majority of shareholders met recently are satisfied with the
medium term strategy enabling the Group to create value through
an ambitious internal and external development plan. The return
to shareholders is intended to amount to 5.7 billion euros,
which seems well balanced, keeping the 1 euro dividend for a
period of three years and a potential share buy-back of 2.7
billion euros at a maximum share price of 20 euros.
"The Management Board opposes the dismantling of Vivendi and
reaffirms its desire to build a Paris-based,
global industrial content and media group."
