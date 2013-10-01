UPDATE 1-Vivendi's GVT may team up with Ergen's EchoStar in Brazil

By Liana B. Baker
NEW YORK Oct 1 French media group Vivendi
, hoping to offer pay-TV service to Brazilians eager to
watch World Cup soccer matches and the Olympic Games coming to
their country, said on Tuesday its Brazilian unit GVT had
started negotiating with satellite company EchoStar Corp
to set up a pay-TV venture.
The venture with Echostar, which is owned by billionaire
Charlie Ergen, would be managed by GVT and headquartered in
Brazil if the deal goes through, the companies said in a joint
statement.
They said the venture should benefit from an expected rise
in demand driven by the FIFA World Cup in 2014 and the Olympic
Games in 2016. Final details have not been set, the companies
said, adding the joint venture is subject to governmental
approval.
The companies said they aim to offer a national service that
takes advantage of Echostar's licenses for satellite spectrum.
EchoStar spent at least $77 million acquiring Brazilian
satellite spectrum in 2011, according to a U.S. regulatory
filing. EchoStar, the sister company to Ergen's Dish Network
, had said it was planning to expand its video and data
services in South America but had not revealed any details of
its plans until Tuesday.
Macquarie analyst Amy Yong said she expects the companies to
each take a 50 percent stake in the company. She called the deal
a "significant positive development for EchoStar" because it
gives the company a chance to make money off its investment in
spectrum in Brazil. GVT may also be interested in tapping
EchoStar's pay TV products such as Hopper digital video
recorders and Sling technology, she said.
GVT is a small player is Brazil pay TV market but has a
presence in about 140 cities and is expanding to 50 more in the
next five years, Yong said. It already sells a "triple play"
product of broadband Internet, phone and video.
Dish's rival, DirecTV had bid for GVT earlier this
year, before the asset was pulled off the market Vivendi. Yong
said the joint venture is negative for DirecTV because GVT will
now be able to compete better with DirecTV's Brazilian Pay TV
provider, Sky Brazil.
Shares of EchoStar were trading 4 percent higher on Tuesday
at $45.64. Vivendi shares closed 1.68 percent higher at 17.29
euros in Paris trading.