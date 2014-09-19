CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Vivendi, Telefonica seal $9.3 bln Brazilian broadband deal

(Corrects to reflect that deal has not yet closed)
* Deal valued at 7.2 billion euros in cash and shares
* Vivendi accepts Telefonica's stake in Telecom Italia
* Sale expected to close by mid-2015
By Dominique Vidalon and Tracy Rucinski
PARIS/MADRID, Sept 19 French media group Vivendi
has finalised an agreement to sell its Brazilian
broadband business GVT to Spain's Telefonica for cash
and shares worth around 7.2 billion euros ($9.29 billion), the
companies announced on Friday.
The deal is subject to regulatory approval in Brazil.
Telefonica plans to fold GVT into its Vivo-branded Brazilian
mobile phone business to create the country's biggest telecom
group, Telefonica Brasil.
Under the deal Vivendi will get not only a 7.4 percent stake
in Telefonica Brasil and 4.66 billion euros in cash but has also
opted to take off Telefonica's hands its remaining stake in
Telecom Italia -- 8.3 percent of Telecom Italia's
voting share capital, or 5.7 percent of its total share capital.
Vivendi had had the option to take the Telecom Italia stake
or a further 4.6 percent of Telefonica Brasil.
For Telefonica the deal brings its Brazilian mobile business
and GVT's broadband network together as telecom firms
increasingly look to offer bundles of mobile and fixed line
services including broadband internet and TV.
For Vivendi, the GVT sale caps a tumultuous two-year
overhaul in which it sold three telecom businesses and its video
games arm to pay down debt and focus more on media and content
as part of a strategy championed by chairman Vincent Bollore.
Part of Vivendi's hunt for content will centre on Italy
given its new stake in Telecom Italia following the GVT deal,
which it expects to be completed by mid-2015 after regulatory
approval.
Analysts have suggested that a partnership between Vivendi,
which owns French pay-TV operator Canal Plus, and Mediaset
Premium could make sense.
Telefonica is Telecom Italia's largest shareholder but the
two have had a tense relationship for years as they also compete
in Brazil.
Following the sale of its stake to Vivendi and the
conversion of a three-year exchangeable bond issued earlier this
year, Telefonica will have ended its seven-year partnership with
Telecom Italia.
In the financial breakdown of the GVT deal, bank debt of
around 450 million euros and adjustments in working capital will
be deducted from the cash element. The Telefonica Brasil stake
was valued at 2.02 billion euros as of Sept 18 and the Telecom
Italia shares being acquired by Vivendi at 1.01 billion euros.
Vivendi will also have a tax bill to pay on the sale
estimated at around 500 million euros.
Telefonica, which will finance the deal through a capital
increase by its Brazilian business and at the parent company,
has estimated synergies of at least 4.7 billion euros in Brazil
from the deal.
(1 US dollar = 0.7750 euros)
(Editing by Jane Merriman and Greg Mahlich)