Vivendi's GVT in pay-TV venture in Brazil

PARIS Oct 1 French media group Vivendi said on Tuesday that its Brazilian GVT subsidiary had started negotiations with satellite group EchoStar Technologies LLC to set up a joint-venture for pay-TV services in Brazil.

The venture, which will be managed by GVT, plans to benefit from an expected rise in demand driven by two global sport events, the FIFA World Cup in 2014 and the Olympic Games in 2016, the statement said.