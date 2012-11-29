版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 29日 星期四 21:18 BJT

Liberty Global says hasn't tabled bid for GVT

PARIS Nov 29 U.S. billionaire John Malone's cable group Liberty Global said it has not made an offer to purchase Brazilian broadband specialist GVT from France's Vivendi.

"As a matter of policy, we do not comment on M&A rumours, but we can confirm that we did not table a bid for GVT," a spokesman said on Thursday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐