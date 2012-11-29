Liberty Global says hasn't tabled bid for GVT

BRIEF-Independent directors of Arconic board say convinced that Co has "right strategy"
* "Board has taken Elliott's criticisms very seriously", has engaged in thorough review of Arconic's businesses, strategy and performance
PARIS Nov 29 U.S. billionaire John Malone's cable group Liberty Global said it has not made an offer to purchase Brazilian broadband specialist GVT from France's Vivendi.
"As a matter of policy, we do not comment on M&A rumours, but we can confirm that we did not table a bid for GVT," a spokesman said on Thursday.
* "Board has taken Elliott's criticisms very seriously", has engaged in thorough review of Arconic's businesses, strategy and performance
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, March 2 Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Thursday on growing expectations of a March U.S. interest rate increase that could reduce the allure of high-yielding assets. Several Federal Reserve officials have stressed in recent days that a rate hike could come as soon as this month. Late on Wednesday, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said an improving global economy and a solid U.S. recovery mean a raise will be "appropriate soon."
* Members can now earn, redeem Aeroplan Miles on all car rentals in Canada, U.S., internationally with Avis Car Rental and Budget Car Rental