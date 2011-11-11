Vivendi's Universal unit closing on EMI bid - report

PARIS Nov 11 Vivendi's Universal Music unit is closing in on a $1.9 billion deal to buy EMI's recorded music business, which could be announced early next week, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the talks.

Discussions between Universal and Citigroup have overcome a significant stumbling block after the bank agreed to take on EMI's pension liabilities, the newspaper said.

The FT's sources said the deal might yet fall apart or be broken up by a late counter-offer by billionaire Len Blavatnik, who owns EMI's rival Warner Music.

Vivendi declined to comment. Citigroup was not available to comment.

Universal Music has resumed talks to buy EMI's music labels, according to sources, after pulling out in a dispute with Citigroup over EMI's pension liabilities. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Dan Lalor)