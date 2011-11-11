Vivendi buying EMI from Citigroup for 1.2 bln stg

PARIS Nov 11 Vivendi's Universal Music unit said on Friday it was buying British rival EMI Group's recorded music business from Citigroup in a 1.2 billion-pound ($1.9 billion) deal that will give it control over EMI's artists.

Vivendi will finance the transaction from its existing credit lines, the company said in a statement. Universal Music will also sell 500 million euros' ($679.3 million) worth of "non-core" assets.

The transaction has been approved by both the management and supervisory boards of Vivendi. Closing of the agreement remains subject to a number of conditions, including the approval of regulatory authorities, the company said. ($1 = 0.630 British Pounds) ($1 = 0.736 Euros) (Reporting By Lionel Laurent; Editing by Will Waterman)