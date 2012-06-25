US jury slaps $954.6 million judgment against Vivendi

NEW YORK, June 25 A U.S. federal jury on Monday
found that French entertainment group Vivendi may have
to pay up to $954.6 million in damages to Liberty Media Corp
over a 2003 breach of contract lawsuit.
The Manhattan federal court jury found that Liberty Media
was entitled to 765 million euros in damages after it sued
Vivendi accusing it of fraud in a 2001 agreement where Liberty
Media swapped its stock in the USA network in exchange for
Vivendi stock.
Vivendi bought USA in 2001.
The trial was overseen by U.S. District Judge Shira
Scheindlin.
Vivendi in a statement on Monday said it "strongly
disagrees" with the jury's verdict.
The case is Liberty Media v Vivendi Universal, U.S.
District Court for the Southern District of New York, No
03-2175.