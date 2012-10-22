Qatar's Qtel eyeing stake in Maroc Telecom-paper

PARIS Oct 22 Qatar Telecom, the
telecoms group controlled by Qatar, has expressed interest in
Vivendi's controlling stake in Maroc Telecom, Morocco's largest
telecoms operator, as part of the French media group's strategic
review, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
QTel is preparing itself to make a bid for a 53 percent
stake in Maroc Telecom but it faces competition from Etisalat,
the United Arab Emirates-based telecoms company, the paper said,
citing two sources close to the matter.
Earlier this month, Vivendi asked Credit Agricole
and Lazard to gauge appetite the 53 percent stake in
Maroc Telecom without giving them a formal mandate for the sale,
sources familiar with the matter had told Reuters.
Vivendi declined to comment.