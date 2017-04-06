Vivendi ends 15-year U.S. lawsuit over big merger, to pay $26.4 mln

| NEW YORK, April 6
NEW YORK, April 6 Vivendi SA said it
agreed to pay $26.4 million to end nearly 15 years of U.S.
litigation accusing the French media company of misleading
shareholders about its finances in connection with a $46 billion
three-way merger.
Thursday's accord resolved claims that Vivendi and officials
including former Chief Executive Jean-Marie Messier made false
or misleading statements that concealed liquidity problems after
the 2000 combination of Vivendi, Seagram Co and Canal Plus.
A preliminary settlement was filed with the federal court in
Manhattan, and requires approval by U.S. District Judge Paul
Engelmayer.
It resolves claims by investors whose financial advisers
bought Vivendi's American depositary shares on their behalf from
Oct. 30, 2000 to Aug. 14, 2002, according to court papers.
The $26.4 million payment represents one-third of the
maximum amount the investors might have won had litigation
continued, the papers showed.
Vivendi said that including the payment, it will have paid
$78 million to resolve the entire litigation, in which investors
at one time had hoped to recover $9.3 billion.
A federal jury in Manhattan had in January 2010 found
Vivendi liable for violating U.S. securities laws.
But a U.S. Supreme Court decision five months later in an
unrelated case ultimately scuttled most claims by Vivendi
investors, including over ordinary shares listed in Paris.
Vivendi said it will release a roughly 25 million euro
($26.6 million) reserve it had set aside for Thursday's accord.
The case is In re Vivendi Universal SA Securities
Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 02-05571.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)