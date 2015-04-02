Vivendi shareholders should reject hedge fund PSAM's AGM resolutions -ISS

UPDATE 2-Actelion drug fails trial, denting revenue potential
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)
PARIS, April 2 Shareholders in media group Vivendi should reject resolutions from U.S. hedge fund PSAM calling for more money to be returned to investors, investment advisory group ISS said in a statement on Thursday.
The advice was issued after Vivendi Chairman Vincent Bollore raised his stake in the company for the third time in a month to reach 12 percent as he gears up for a fight with PSAM and other activist shareholders.
P. Schoenfeld Asset Management's (PSAM) two resolutions collectively propose an increase in the total dividend payout to 9 billion euros ($9.80 billion) instead of the company's 1.3 billion.
BEIJING, Jan 23 China's Mobike said it has joined hands with manufacturing giant Foxconn to double the number of bikes it plans to make this year to 10 million, as the start-up seeks to become the dominant player in the country's nascent bike-sharing market.
* Teekay LNG - Intends to issue new senior unsecured bonds in Norwegian bond market through add-on to its existing Norwegian bonds due in October 2021