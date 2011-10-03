Vivendi confirms interest in Poland's TVN - report

WARSAW Oct 3 Vivendi is interested in buying Polish media group TVN with a local partner, the head of the French group's supervisory board was quoted as saying by a newspaper on Monday.

"Probably everybody already knows we're taking part in this process," Jean-Rene Fourtou told the Rzeczpospolita daily.

"We're thinking about a consortium in which we would very much like to see a Polish partner or partners with a deep experience in the Polish market and a good understanding of Polish conditions," he said.

Citing a person close to the transaction, the newspaper said that along with Vivendi, Bertlesmann's (BTGGg.F), RTL and Time Warner remain in the running for TVN, which has a market capitalisation of $1.5 billion.

In July, TVN's controlling shareholder, ITI Group, hired JP Morgan and Nomura to find a buyer for its 56-percent stake.

ITI has previously declined to name the potential bidders. (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Erica Billingham)