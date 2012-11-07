版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 8日 星期四 02:19 BJT

New Issue-APX unit sells $1.305 bln in 2 parts

Nov 7 The 313 Group on Wednesday sold $1.305
billion of notes in two parts, said market sources. 
    The 313 Group will to be merged with and into APX Group Inc,
the parent of Vivint Inc.
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank,
Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Macquarie and Goldman Sachs were
the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: 313 Group

TRANCHE 1
AMT $925 MLN    COUPON 6.375 PCT   MATURITY    12/01/2019  
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   06/01/2013 
MOODY'S B1      YIELD 6.375 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/16/2012   
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 531 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $380 MLN    COUPON 8.75 PCT    MATURITY    12/01/2020  
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   06/01/2013 
MOODY'S Caa1    YIELD 8.75 PCT     SETTLEMENT  11/16/2012   
S&P CCC-PLUS    SPREAD 748 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

