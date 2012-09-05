Home security firm Vivint explores potential $2 bln sale-sources

BRIEF-Tessco Technologies signs deal with Gear4 as exclusive U.S. distributor
* Tessco Technologies signs deal with Gear4 as exclusive U.S. distributor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Sept 5 Vivint, one of the largest providers of home technology and automation services in North America, is exploring a sale that could value it at as much as $2 billion, and has drawn interest from three private equity firms, according to people familiar with the matter.
Buyout firms Blackstone Group LP, Ares Management LLC, and GTCR LLC are weighing bids for the company, with the auction well into the second round, the people said.
Vivint is working with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup to find a buyer and final bids for the company are due later in September, according to one of the people.
The Provo, Utah-based company has about $260 million in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and could be valued at between $1.5 billion and $2 billion in a sale, the people said.
Representatives for the company, Blackstone, Ares, GTCR and Bank of America did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Citi declined to comment.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 27 Accountants and Oscar officials on Monday were investigating how a meticulous procedure for announcing Academy Awards winners went disastrously awry, snatching a best picture victory from musical "La La Land" and handing it instead to "Moonlight."
Feb 27 Gregory Abel, chief executive of the energy unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, was awarded $17.52 million in compensation last year, mainly in the form of a bonus, a regulatory filing shows.