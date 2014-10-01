UPDATE 2-Panel installer Vivint Solar shares light up in debut

(Adds CEO, analyst comments)
By Swetha Gopinath and Amrutha Gayathri
Oct 1 Shares of Vivint Solar Inc rose
as much as 9 percent in their market debut, as investors bet on
growing demand for residential solar panel installations in the
United States.
Shares of Vivint, the second-biggest installer of rooftop
solar panels behind Elon Musk-backed SolarCity Corp,
touched a high of $17.49, valuing the company at about $1.84
billion.
The residential solar market in the United States has grown
dramatically in recent years, largely due to cheap prices for
panels, particularly those made in China.
"Right now the market is less than 1 percent penetrated,"
Vivint Solar Chief Executive Gregory Butterfield told Reuters.
"It has got a huge growth rate, right now it is at 37
percent, and we've experienced a 336 percent growth rate."
U.S. residential solar installations grew 60 percent in
2013, reaching 791 megawatts (MW), according to renewable energy
consultancy GTM Research.
Vivint, which is controlled by Blackstone Group LP,
and SolarCity allow homeowners to lease solar systems rather
than buying them outright, helping fuel the growth.
SolarCity controls more than a third of the U.S. residential
solar market, with Vivint trailing with a 15 percent share.
"Vivint Solar has a much smaller market share than
SolarCity, though from that smaller base it's recently been
growing installations at a somewhat faster rate," Raymond James
analyst Pavel Molchanov said.
Vivint's solar panel installations grew nearly four-fold to
10,521 in 2013, according to the company's IPO filings.
Vivint, which operates in seven states including California
and New York, and Solar City also make money by feeding excess
power generated by the panels into the grid.
Vivint raised about $330 million after it sold all 20.6
million shares offered at $16 per share, the low end of the
expected range of $16-$18.
"I think that the successful IPO by Vivint Solar - alongside
the fact that SolarCity shares are up more than seven-fold in
the past two years - will encourage other players in the
residential solar market to seriously consider the IPO option,"
Molchanov said.
Sungevity, Sunrun and Verengo Solar are some of the
privately held rooftop solar panel installers.
Blackstone's stake in Vivint Solar will dilute to 78.2
percent from 97 percent before the IPO. The investment firm
bought Vivint's parent company, Vivint Inc, for just over $2
billion in 2012.
Vivint Inc was founded by entrepreneur and former Mormon
missionary Todd Pedersen, whose family trust now holds 1.8
percent of Vivint Solar, down from 2.2 percent.
Lehi, Utah-based Vivint Solar's revenue rose more than
five-fold to $10.06 million, in the six months ended June 30
compared with a year earlier but net loss widened to $76.2
million from $22.7 million.
Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse were the
lead underwriters of the IPO.
Vivint's shares were up 4.68 percent at $16.74 in afternoon
trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Editing by Ted Kerr and Sriraj Kalluvila)