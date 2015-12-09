版本:
SunEdison cuts cash portion of Vivint Solar offer

Dec 9 Solar company SunEdison Inc said it cut the cash portion of its offer for Vivint Solar Inc by $2.00 to $7.89 per share.

The company said on Wednesday the stock component of the offer has been raised by 75 cents per share.

SunEdison also said Blackstone Group LP had entered into a commitment to provide a $250 million credit facility. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

