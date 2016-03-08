版本:
Vivint Solar terminates merger with SunEdison

March 8 Rooftop solar panel installer Vivint Solar Inc said on Tuesday it had terminated an agreement under which it would have been taken over by solar energy company SunEdison Inc after SunEdison failed to consummate the deal.

Vivint said it intended to "seek all legal remedies available" as a result of the "willful breach" of the merger agreement. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

