Vivint Solar terminates merger with SunEdison

CANADA STOCKS-Cameco plunge leads TSX lower, energy also weighs
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
March 8 Rooftop solar panel installer Vivint Solar Inc said on Tuesday it had terminated an agreement under which it would have been taken over by solar energy company SunEdison Inc after SunEdison failed to consummate the deal.
Vivint said it intended to "seek all legal remedies available" as a result of the "willful breach" of the merger agreement. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Timbercreek Financial announces $40 million bought offering of convertible debentures
* Possible that an adverse ruling or rulings from lawsuits may have a material adverse impact on company Source text: (http://bit.ly/2joYWFj) Further company coverage: