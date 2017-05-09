Vivint Solar reports quarterly profit on lower costs

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group takes delivery of vessel Sea Opal
* Agreements to acquire 16 modern dry bulk vessels in an all-share transaction
May 9 U.S. solar company Vivint Solar Inc reported a quarterly profit on Tuesday compared with a year-ago loss, helped by lower costs.
The company, which largely caters to the residential solar market, reported net income attributable to shareholders of $13.3 million, or 11 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $31.2 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company recorded a one-time impairment charge of $36.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Excluding items, the company's loss narrowed to 50 cents per share from 65 cents.
Total revenue rose to $53.1 million from $17.2 million.
Vivint Solar carried out 6,581 installations during the quarter, down from 7,704 installations in the year-ago period. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha and Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)
* Agreements to acquire 16 modern dry bulk vessels in an all-share transaction
* fuboTv announced new agreement with co to carry CBS, CBS Sports Network, CW, Pop and CBSN, CBS News' 24/7 digital streaming news service
NEW YORK, June 21 Americans' love of their smartphones and apps may be contributing to the sluggish pace of inflation that is worrying Wall Street and the Federal Reserve, the top bond strategist at BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, said on Wednesday.