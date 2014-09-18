Blackstone-backed Vivint Solar's IPO to raise up to $371 mln

BRIEF-Newrange Gold increases previously announced private placement
* Newrange Gold closes $897,110 first tranche and increases previously announced private placement
Sept 18 Vivint Solar Inc, a solar energy provider backed by Blackstone Group LP, said it expected its initial public offering to be priced between $16 and $18 per share, raising up to $371 million.
The company, which is offering all the 20.6 million shares, will be valued at about $1.9 billion at the top end of the expected price range. (bit.ly/XmSMIM) (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Energy Transfer Partners L.P. unitholders approve merger with Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P.
April 26 Shares of Twitter Inc jumped on Wednesday after the microblogging service reported better-than-expected user growth in the first quarter, although its revenue fell for the first time.