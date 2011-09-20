Brazil state development bank lends Vivo $1.7 bln

* 3 billion reais loan to expand wireless network

* Vivo Brazil's No.1 wireless carrier, owned by Telefonica

SAO PAULO, Sept 20 Brazil's state development bank BNDES [BNDES.UL] said on Tuesday it would lend 3 billion reais ($1.69 billion) to Vivo Participacoes VIVO4.SA, the country's top wireless carrier, for expansion of its network.

BNDES said in a statement the financing is part of a push to provide third generation wireless Internet access to 85 percent of Brazil's population by the end of the year.

Vivo is controlled by Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC) and holds nearly 30 percent of Brazil's wireless market.

BNDES is Brazil's main source of long-term corporate credit, given stubbornly high market interest rates topping those of other major world economies. ($1 = 1.78 reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)