Brazil state development bank lends Vivo $1.7 bln

* 3 billion reais loan to expand wireless network
* Vivo Brazil's No.1 wireless carrier, owned by Telefonica
SAO PAULO, Sept 20 Brazil's state development
bank BNDES [BNDES.UL] said on Tuesday it would lend 3 billion
reais ($1.69 billion) to Vivo Participacoes VIVO4.SA, the
country's top wireless carrier, for expansion of its network.
BNDES said in a statement the financing is part of a push
to provide third generation wireless Internet access to 85
percent of Brazil's population by the end of the year.
Vivo is controlled by Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC) and holds
nearly 30 percent of Brazil's wireless market.
BNDES is Brazil's main source of long-term corporate
credit, given stubbornly high market interest rates topping
those of other major world economies.
($1 = 1.78 reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)