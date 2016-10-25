Telefonica Brasil profits 953 mln reais in 3rd quarter

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
SAO PAULO Oct 25 Telefonica Brasil SA , the biggest telecommunications company in the country, reported on Tuesday that third-quarter net income rose by 9.6 percent from a year earlier to 952.7 million reais, according to a securities filing.
Profit missed an average forecast of 1.053 billion reais in a Reuters poll of analysts. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 8.8 percent to 3.410 billion reais, below an average estimate of 3.437 billion reais. ($1 = 3.27 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.