Telefonica Brasil profits 953 mln reais in 3rd quarter

SAO PAULO Oct 25 Telefonica Brasil SA , the biggest telecommunications company in the country, reported on Tuesday that third-quarter net income rose by 9.6 percent from a year earlier to 952.7 million reais, according to a securities filing.

Profit missed an average forecast of 1.053 billion reais in a Reuters poll of analysts. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 8.8 percent to 3.410 billion reais, below an average estimate of 3.437 billion reais. ($1 = 3.27 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Daniel Flynn)