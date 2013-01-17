版本:
2013年 1月 17日

BRIEF-Vivus down in premarket after Brean Capital cuts to sell

NEW YORK Jan 17 Vivus Inc : * Down 5.4 percent to $13.55 in premarket after Brean Capital cuts to "Sell" from a "Hold" rating

