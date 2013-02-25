版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 26日 星期二 06:12 BJT

BRIEF-Vivus down in extended trade after Q4 results

NEW YORK Feb 25 Vivus Inc : * Down 3.7 percent to $11.95 in extended trade after Q4 results
