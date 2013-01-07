版本:
中国
2013年 1月 7日

BRIEF-Vivus up in premarket after Qsymia prescriptions shipped

NEW YORK Jan 7 Vivus Inc : * Up 9.1 percent to $15 in premarket after the company said 12,978 Qsymia prescriptions were shipped for the four-week period ended Dec. 21, 2012
