BRIEF-Vivus co-enters into a manufacturing, supply agreement with Sanofi Winthrop

Nov 21 VIVUS Inc :
* On November 18, 2013, co entered into a manufacturing and
supply agreement
with Sanofi winthrop, a unit of Sanofi
* Says Sanofi winthrop will manufacture and supply tablets for
vivus' drug
avanafil on an exclusive basis in United States, under deal
* Says beginning in 2015, Vivus must purchase a minimum
quantity of tablets
each year for its drug avanafil from Sanofi winthrop
* Deal has initial term commencing on September 1, 2013 and
continuing for a
period of five years after date of first commercial sale
* Says agreement will auto-renew for additional two year
periods unless either
party makes a timely election not to renew
* Sanofi winthrop to make and supply tablets for avanafil on a
semi-exclusive
basis in Europe, Latin America, other territories
