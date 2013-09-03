Vivus CEO resigns due to health problems

BRIEF-Streamline Health announces new reseller agreement with Allscripts
Sept 3 Drugmaker Vivus Inc said Chief Executive Anthony Zook resigned effective immediately due to recurring issues associated with a previously diagnosed medical condition, barely a month and a half after he assumed the role in a long-drawn proxy war.
The Vivus board appointed Seth H.Z. Fischer, a former senior executive at Johnson & Johnson, to serve as the new CEO, effective today. Fischer will also join the Vivus board.
* Ultratech- received follow-on, multiple system orders from several outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies in Taiwan, Korea and China
VANCOUVER, March 28 Goldcorp Inc will team up with larger peer Barrick Gold Corp to work on developing gold mines in northern Chile, it said on Tuesday, as the industry starts to invest in new projects again.