Vivus CEO resigns due to health problems

Sept 3 Drugmaker Vivus Inc said Chief Executive Anthony Zook resigned effective immediately due to recurring issues associated with a previously diagnosed medical condition, barely a month and a half after he assumed the role in a long-drawn proxy war.

The Vivus board appointed Seth H.Z. Fischer, a former senior executive at Johnson & Johnson, to serve as the new CEO, effective today. Fischer will also join the Vivus board.

