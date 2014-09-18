CORRECTED-Vivus' Stendra gets FDA approval for use 15 minutes before sex

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to make clear that
Stendra was already approved for use 30 minutes before sex, and
has now been approved for use as little as 15 minutes before
sex)
Sept 18 The erectile dysfunction drug Stendra,
currently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for
use 30 minutes before sex, has now been approved for use as
little as 15 minutes before sex, the drug's developers said on
Thursday.
Stendra is the first FDA-approved erectile dysfunction drug
that can be taken 15 minutes prior to sexual activity. The drug
was developed by Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc and Vivus
Inc.
Pfizer Inc's blockbuster erectile dysfunction drug,
Viagra, can be taken about an hour before sex.
Stendra, first approved in 2012, is available in multiple
dosages (50 mg, 100 mg and 200 mg tablets) and may be taken with
or without food and moderate alcohol consumption (up to three
drinks), the companies said on Thursday.
It belongs to a class of drugs called phosphodiesterase type
5 inhibitors, which are used to help increase blood flow to the
penis.
Vivus owns the worldwide development and commercial rights
to Stendra for use in sexual dysfunction, with the exception of
certain Asian countries in the Pacific Rim.
Auxilium has exclusive marketing rights to Stendra in the
United States and Canada, while Sanofi SA holds a
license to commercialize it in Africa, the Middle East, Turkey,
and the Commonwealth of Independent States including Russia.
The drug is sold as Spedra in the European Union.
