CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Vivus' Stendra gets FDA approval for use 15 minutes before sex

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to make clear that
Stendra was already approved for use 30 minutes before sex, and
has now been approved for use as little as 15 minutes before
sex)
Sept 18 The erectile dysfunction drug Stendra,
currently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for
use 30 minutes before sex, has now been approved for use as
little as 15 minutes before sex, the drug's developers said on
Thursday.
The drug, Stendra, is the first erectile dysfunction drug
approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that can be
taken about 15 minutes prior to sexual activity.
Stendra was first approved in 2012 when it was indicated for
use 30 minutes before sexual activity.
The drug, developed by Vivus Inc, is marketed in
the United States and Canada by Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc
.
Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Andrews said in a note that the
label expansion was "incrementally positive".
Vivus' stock was up about 13 percent at $4.40 in afternoon
trading. Shares of Auxilium, which got an unsolicited $2.2
billion buyout offer from Endo International Plc on
Tuesday, were marginally down at $31.02.
Pfizer Inc's blockbuster erectile dysfunction drug,
Viagra, can be taken about an hour before sexual activity.
Vivus, better known for its obesity drug Qysmia, owns the
worldwide development and commercial rights to Stendra for use
in sexual dysfunction, except for certain Asian countries in the
Pacific Rim.
Sanofi SA holds a license to commercialize Stendra
in Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, and the Commonwealth of
Independent States including Russia.
Stendra, which is sold as Spedra in the European Union, is
available in multiple dosages and may be taken with or without
food and moderate alcohol consumption, the companies said on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila)