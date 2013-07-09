Vivus says activist investor criticisms are off base

July 9 Obesity drugmaker Vivus Inc on
Tuesday said its biggest investor, First Manhattan Co, has been
offering only "uncertainty and delay" in its efforts to shake up
the company's board of directors.
"FMC's 'plan' - to the extent they have one - appears to
revolve solely around doing things that the Vivus board and
management team are already doing, 'fixing' things that aren't
broken," Vivus said in a release.
First Manhattan, an activist investor that owns 9.9 percent
of Vivus shares and which has nominated a slate of new company
directors, has argued that sales of Vivus obesity drug Qsymia
have been foundering and that Vivus should partner with a bigger
drug company to bolster sales.
Vivus on Tuesday said the company's management is already
doing what needs to be done to "unlock" the full sales potential
of the pill.