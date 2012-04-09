Vivus diet drug approval decision delayed 3 months

April 9 U.S. health regulators have extended by three months their deadline for making an approval decision on Vivus Inc's diet drug Qnexa, the company said on Monday, marking the latest delay to bring a new obesity treatment to market.

The Food and Drug Administration informed Vivus that it will decide whether to approve Qnexa by July 17 as it needs more time to review the company's risk evaluation plan for the drug. The previous FDA action date for Qnexa had been April 17.

Vivus's Qnexa is one of three experimental new weight loss drugs seeking FDA approval after initial rejections by the agency.