Vivus diet drug approval decision delayed 3 months

April 9 U.S. health regulators have extended by
three months their deadline for making an approval decision on
Vivus Inc's diet drug Qnexa, the company said on
Monday, marking the latest delay to bring a new obesity
treatment to market.
The Food and Drug Administration informed Vivus that it will
decide whether to approve Qnexa by July 17 as it needs more time
to review the company's risk evaluation plan for the drug. The
previous FDA action date for Qnexa had been April 17.
Vivus's Qnexa is one of three experimental new weight loss
drugs seeking FDA approval after initial rejections by the
agency.