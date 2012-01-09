版本:
UPDATE 1-Vivus obesity drug may get broader label

Jan 9 Vivus Inc said the U.S. health regulator asked the company to remove a contraindication of its obesity drug in the proposed label that could help the drug reach a broader patient population.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration asked Vivus to remove the Qnexa contraindication for women of child-bearing potential.

A contraindication means the drug should not be used in specific diseases or patient classes due to potential risks.

However, Qnexa will remain contraindicated for women who are pregnant.

Qnexa contains topiramate, which is used to treat migraine and epilepsy, and last month, data from a trial showed topiramate posed risks for pregnant women.

Vivus, which has faced multiple regulatory hurdles on Qnexa,

had resubmitted a marketing application for the drug with a narrower indication that excludes women of childbearing potential, in October, a year after regulators rejected it and sought data to prove Qnexa did not increase heart risks.

Vivus shares closed at $10.16 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

