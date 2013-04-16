Vivus to roll out diet drug in retail pharmacies within 90 days

April 16 Vivus Inc said U.S. health
regulators approved sales of the company's diet drug through
retail pharmacies, widening the sales network of the drug that
is currently available only through mail-order pharmacies.
Vivus shares were up 5 percent at $11.69 on the Nasdaq in
afternoon trading.
The drugmaker said it expects the drug, Qsymia, which was
approved in July last year, to be available in certified retail
pharmacies within 90 days.
"The addition of certified retail pharmacies to the Qsymia
network will reduce the prescribing burden for physicians and
the waiting times for patients seeking to initiate therapy for
obesity," said Barbara Troupin, vice president of scientific
communication and risk management at Vivus.
The company has been under attack from its largest
shareholder, First Manhattan Co, which said last week that the
drug will not be successful despite a revised risk management
plan.
The company charted out a revised risk management plan in
October that would also allow sale of the drug, the first diet
pill to hit the U.S. market in more than a decade, through
retail pharmacies.