Vivus to roll out diet drug in retail pharmacies within 90 days

April 16 Vivus Inc said U.S. health regulators approved sales of the company's diet drug through retail pharmacies, widening the sales network of the drug that is currently available only through mail-order pharmacies.

Vivus shares were up 5 percent at $11.69 on the Nasdaq in afternoon trading.

The drugmaker said it expects the drug, Qsymia, which was approved in July last year, to be available in certified retail pharmacies within 90 days.

"The addition of certified retail pharmacies to the Qsymia network will reduce the prescribing burden for physicians and the waiting times for patients seeking to initiate therapy for obesity," said Barbara Troupin, vice president of scientific communication and risk management at Vivus.

The company has been under attack from its largest shareholder, First Manhattan Co, which said last week that the drug will not be successful despite a revised risk management plan.

The company charted out a revised risk management plan in October that would also allow sale of the drug, the first diet pill to hit the U.S. market in more than a decade, through retail pharmacies.