First Manhattan sues Vivus for delaying shareholder meet

BRIEF-Konecranes to deliver BOXPORTER RMGS to GCT Bayonne, USA
* SIGNED A CONTRACT FOR DELIVERY OF TWO KONECRANES BOXPORTER RAIL MOUNTED GANTRY (RMG) CRANES. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 16 Obesity drug maker Vivus Inc's proxy battle with its top investor intensified on Tuesday with First Manhattan Co (FMC) filing a lawsuit alleging that Vivus's directors illegally delayed the company's shareholder meeting to keep themselves in office.
FMC holds nearly 9.9 percent of Vivus and has been critical of the company for mishandling the launch and marketing of diet pill Qsymia.
Vivus decided to postpone its shareholder meeting to July 18 from July 15 on Monday, saying FMC's advisers had made false statements to shareholders.
* SIGNED A CONTRACT FOR DELIVERY OF TWO KONECRANES BOXPORTER RAIL MOUNTED GANTRY (RMG) CRANES. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Now Inc says exclusive international distribution agreement with Kimray Inc
NEW YORK, April 6 Trading volumes and open interest in U.S. crude futures soared in 2016, particularly among buyers out of Asia and shale companies locking in output, both of whom have shown an affinity for far-dated contracts, the CME Group Inc said on Thursday.