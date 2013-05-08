Vivus reports weak sales of diet pill Qsymia

BRIEF-UK's CMA says accepts undertakings for Mastercard and Vocalink deal
* UK's CMA - Accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to phase 2 given by Mastercard UK Holdco limited (Mastercard)
May 8 Vivus Inc reported weaker-than-expected quarterly sales of its diet drug Qsymia amid difficulties over reimbursement for obesity treatments and a restricted sales channel.
Net product revenue, reflecting sales of Qsymia, rose to $4.1 million in the first quarter from $2 million in the preceding quarter. The drug was launched late last year.
The company's net loss widened to $53.6 million, or 53 cents per share, from $18.8 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts had expected a loss of 51 cents per share on revenue of $5.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Qsymia was the first weight-loss pill to be launched in the United States in 13 years.
* UK's CMA - Accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to phase 2 given by Mastercard UK Holdco limited (Mastercard)
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.