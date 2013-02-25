版本:
Vivus reports bigger-than-expected 4th-qtr loss

Feb 25 Vivus Inc's revenue for the first full quarter of selling its diet pill Qsymia fell short of analysts' estimates, and it posted a bigger-than-expected loss related to higher marketing expenses.

The company's fourth-quarter net loss rose to $56.7 million, or 56 cents per share, from $11.5 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net product revenue, reflecting sales of Qsymia, was $2 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $41,000 reported in the third quarter.

Vivus started generating revenue from the third quarter, when it began selling Qsymia.
