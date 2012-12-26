BRIEF-VIX closes at highest level since July

UPDATE 8-Samsung chief Lee arrested as S.Korean corruption probe deepens
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision making - experts
NEW YORK Dec 26 Vix: * Cboe volatility index rises 4.4 percent, closes at highest level since
July
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision making - experts
* Group strategy head Choi seen taking caretaker role-insiders
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.