REFILE-UPDATE 3-EADS in $1 bln satcom acquisition

(Corrects spelling of Vizada on second and third reference)
* EADS agrees to buy Vizada from Apax France for $960 mln
* Cash-funded deal to boost EPS, produce synergies
* EADS shares dip 0.9 percent but outperform market
(Adds further details, background)
By Maria Sheahan and Tim Hepher
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Aug 1 European aerospace group
EADS kept up a hot pace of acquisitions with a $960
million cash deal to buy satellite communications firm Vizada on
Monday, chasing steadier sales from high-value services.
The purchase, from private equity owner Apax France, was
flagged by Reuters on Sunday and adds to a string of deals
designed to help the Airbus parent firm dispose of surplus cash.
Although Vizada is based in Paris, a contract with the U.S.
Army will give Franco-German EADS an extra toe-hold in the
United States where efforts to expand have met mixed success.
Vizada provides communications services to 200,000 users in
the maritime, aviation and defence sectors and will become part
of EADS' Astrium space business.
EADS shares initially rose but dipped 0.9 percent to 23.98
euros in late trading while still outperforming a volatile
market.
EADS said the deal would boost its earnings per share and
provide "significant" synergies. It did not give a timeframe or
amount.
"The key point is synergies. Vizada has high-value products
aimed at professionals and its margins can boost EADS earnings.
It also makes sense in terms of some pieces of technology that
EADS might soon need," said Kepler analyst Christophe Menard.
A two-year mid-Atlantic search to locate the black boxes of
a crashed Air France jetliner sparked calls for satellite-based
alternatives for collecting data, Menard said.
However people involved in the deal said Vizada would fit
mainly into the existing business at Astrium, which already
provides secure communications to Britain and German military.
VALUATION FEAR
EADS wants to double the share of services in its revenues
to 25 percent and reduce its dependence on Airbus commercial
sales to 50 percent of revenues by 2020 from 66 percent now.
In June, EADS bought Canadian repair firm Vector Aerospace
for some 450 million euros and last week Airbus announced a $500
million bid for Danish parts distributor Satair .
Airbus also agreed to buy Metron Aviation, which supplies
services for air traffic control, for an undisclosed sum.
Analysts have backed the logic of acquisitions but expressed
concerns EADS may be tempted to overpay to shake off cash.
"I would say there is a risk of that," said Nomura Equity
Research analyst Jason Adams.
"Given the Satair one and the multiple they are paying for
this, at some point the investors will be a bit concerned if
they think EADS is overpaying for acquisitions."
Oddo Securities analyst Yan Derocles said he found the
valuation of both the Vizada and Satair deals "rather high".
According to EADS, Vizada expects to generate around $660
million in revenue and $95 million in earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation this year.
Vizada was formed in 2007 from satellite services held by
France Telecom and Norway's Telenor .
The deal is EADS's second-largest acquisition after a 2.75
billion euro ($3.96 billion) buyout of BAE Systems' 20
percent stake in Airbus in 2006.
Under pressure from analysts to look at better uses for an
11 billion euro net cash surplus, EADS has long said it is ready
to spend up to 2 billion euros to fund external growth.
But the pace quickened after it lost a contest with Boeing
, the world's largest aerospace company, to supply air
tankers to the Pentagon in March. The setback removed a chance
to make the U.S. a bigger launchpad for internal growth.
EADS has said it would be prepared to look at European
companies with a foothold in U.S. defence to gain entry.
Apax Partners said the deal marked its third exit in the
telecom sector in two months following sales of Prosodie and
Outremer Telecom. It and Vizada were both advised by UBS.
EADS was advised by Messier Partners.
For a graphic on aerospace M&A multiples, please
double-click on r.reuters.com/syz82s
(Additional reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Vincent Flasseur,
Victoria Howley; Editing by David Cowell)
($1=.6950
Euro)