U.S. VIZIO to pay $2.2 mln to settle charges over user data

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON Feb 6 VIZIO Inc will pay $2.2 million to settle charges that the entertainment platform company collected the viewing histories on 11 million smart televisions without obtaining its users' consent, U.S. regulators said on Monday.
In a statement, the Federal Trade Commission said VIZIO must also "prominently disclose and obtain affirmative express consent for its data collection and sharing practices" as well as delete any data collected before March 1, 2016, among other requirements. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.