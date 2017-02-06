版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 00:12 BJT

U.S. VIZIO to pay $2.2 mln to settle charges over user data

WASHINGTON Feb 6 VIZIO Inc will pay $2.2 million to settle charges that the entertainment platform company collected the viewing histories on 11 million smart televisions without obtaining its users' consent, U.S. regulators said on Monday.

In a statement, the Federal Trade Commission said VIZIO must also "prominently disclose and obtain affirmative express consent for its data collection and sharing practices" as well as delete any data collected before March 1, 2016, among other requirements. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐