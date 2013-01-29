版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 29日 星期二 20:12 BJT

BRIEF-VMware shares slide 17.5 percent premarket

NEW YORK Jan 29 VMware Inc : * Shares slide 17.5 percent premarket after posting results late Monday

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐