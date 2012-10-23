VMware 3rd-qtr profit beats estimates

Oct 23 Software maker VMware Inc reported third quarter profits that beat estimates as it benefited from continued demand for virtual servers and cloud computing technologies.

A division of storage giant EMC Corp, VMware said on Wednesday that quarterly revenue was $1.13 billion and profit, excluding items, was $303 million, or 70 cents per share.

Analysts had on average forecast $1.13 billion in revenue on earnings of 63 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.