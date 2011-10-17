UPDATE 1-VMware Q3 profit beats Street

* Q3 adj EPS $0.53 vs est $0.50

* Q3 rev $941.9 mln vs $929.4 mln

* Sees Q4 rev $1.03 bln to $1.06 bln vs est $1.03 bln

Oct 17 Business software maker VMware Inc (VMW.N) on Monday posted quarterly profit ahead of market estimates, helped by growth in the Asia Pacific market, and it forecast fourth-quarter revenue above analysts' expectations.

VMware, whose software is used to build cloud computing data centers and boost the efficiency of personal computers and servers, forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.03 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income for the third quarter more than doubled to $177.5 million, or 41 cents a share, from $84.6 million, or 20 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 53 cents a share.

Revenue rose 32 percent to $941.9 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 50 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $929.4 million.

Shares of the company fell to $84.99 after closing at $89.52 on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)