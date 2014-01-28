VMware profit narrowly beats estimates, shares down

Jan 28 Virtualization software maker VMware
Inc's quarterly profit came in slightly above analysts'
average estimate, helped by higher revenue from license sales.
The company's shares dropped 4 percent to $91.00 in extended
trading.
Net income rose to $335 million, or 77 cents per share, in
the fourth quarter, from $206 million, or 47 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.01 per share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.00 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company had preannounced revenue of $1.48 billion last
week, in line with analysts' estimates.
VMware's virtualization software enables the creation of a
virtual machine that acts like a real computer with an operating
system. This helps companies use server and storage space more
efficiently and reduce IT costs.