版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 29日 星期三 05:20 BJT

VMware profit narrowly beats estimates, shares down

Jan 28 Virtualization software maker VMware Inc's quarterly profit came in slightly above analysts' average estimate, helped by higher revenue from license sales.

The company's shares dropped 4 percent to $91.00 in extended trading.

Net income rose to $335 million, or 77 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $206 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.01 per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.00 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company had preannounced revenue of $1.48 billion last week, in line with analysts' estimates.

VMware's virtualization software enables the creation of a virtual machine that acts like a real computer with an operating system. This helps companies use server and storage space more efficiently and reduce IT costs.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐