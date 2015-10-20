VMware quarterly revenue beats estimates

Oct 20 VMware Inc reported quarterly
revenue that beat analysts' estimates as demand rose for its
virtualization software that helps cut the cost of moving data
to the cloud.
Revenue rose to $1.67 billion in the third quarter ended
Sept. 30, from $1.52 billion a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.66 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
VMware's numbers on Tuesday were in line with the
preliminary estimates made public on Oct. 12.
The company also said it will jointly own cloud storage
company Virtustream with EMC Corp.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)