VMware quarterly revenue beats estimates

Oct 20 VMware Inc reported quarterly revenue that beat analysts' estimates as demand rose for its virtualization software that helps cut the cost of moving data to the cloud.

Revenue rose to $1.67 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.52 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.66 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

VMware's numbers on Tuesday were in line with the preliminary estimates made public on Oct. 12.

The company also said it will jointly own cloud storage company Virtustream with EMC Corp.

