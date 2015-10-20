UPDATE 2-VMware's revenue forecast misses estimates, shares fall

* See 4th-qtr revenue $1.83 bln-$1.88 bln vs est $1.88 bln
* 3rd-qtr revenue beats estimates
* Forms new cloud services business with EMC
* Shares fall 5 pct after market
(Adds forecast; updates shares)
By Anya George Tharakan
Oct 20 Virtualization software maker VMware Inc
forecast current-quarter revenue largely below Wall
Street's estimates, sending its shares down 5 percent in
extended trading.
VMware, whose parent EMC Corp is being acquired by
Dell Inc in a $67 billion deal, said EMC and Dell have
committed to support the company's independent partnering
strategy.
The company said it had seen softer bookings in the quarter
due to speculation about its future and weakness in China,
Russia and Brazil.
VMware forecast revenue of between $1.83 billion and $1.88
billion for the fourth quarter, its seasonally strongest.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $1.88 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"It seems that dark days are ahead for VMware as this
company is heading down a troubled path, the outlook will not
sit well with investors," FBR Capital Markets analyst Daniel
Ives said.
The forecast overshadowed VMware's third-quarter revenue
beat.
VMware also said on Tuesday that it would form a new cloud
services business with EMC that would operate under the
Virtustream brand.
The new business will be jointly owned by VMware and EMC.
"This initiative is around creating a tighter integration
for both companies as they go after the elusive cloud
opportunity," Ives said.
Virtustream's results will be consolidated into VMware's
financials, starting in the first quarter of 2016.
EMC, which owns about 80 percent of VMware, bought
Virtustream for $1.2 billion in July.
VMware's revenue rose to $1.67 billion in the third quarter
ended Sept. 30, from $1.52 billion a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.66 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Up to Tuesday's close of $68.76, VMware's shares had fallen
12.6 percent since Oct.9, the last trading day before Dell's
offer for EMC.
Analysts have said Dell's plan to create a VMware tracking
stock as part of its offer for EMC will likely hit VMware's
share price as the size of the float increases.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)