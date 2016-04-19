VMware quarterly revenue rises 5.2 pct

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
April 19 VMware Inc reported a 5.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue as strong growth in its newer software offerings more than made up for declining demand for its traditional server-virtualization software.
The company's revenue rose to $1.59 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.51 billion a year earlier.
However, the company's net income fell to $161 million, or 38 cents per share, from $196 million, or 45 cents per share. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.