VMware 1st-qtr revenue rises 11 pct

April 21 Virtualization software maker VMware Inc reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to strong demand for its products that help cut the cost of moving data to the cloud.

Revenue rose to $1.51 billion in the first quarter ended March 31 from $1.36 billion a year earlier

Net income, however, fell slightly to $196 million, or 45 cents per share, from $199 million, or 46 cents per share. (Reporting by Sweta Singh and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

