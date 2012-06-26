版本:
New Issue-Vnesheconombank sells $1 bln notes

June 26 Vnesheconombank on Tuesday
sold $1 billion of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, and JP Morgan were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: VNESHECONOMBANK

AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 6.025 PCT   MATURITY    07/05/2022
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   01/05/2013 
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 6.025 PCT    SETTLEMENT  07/05/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 440 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

