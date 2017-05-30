CORRECTED-Vietnam online gaming firm VNG says eyeing U.S. IPO

(Removes incorrect milestone in lead paragraph about VNG likely
HANOI May 30 Vietnamese online gaming and
messaging firm VNG Corp said on Tuesday it has signed a
preliminary agreement with U.S. bourse operator Nasdaq Inc
to explore an IPO.
The agreement, which could see Nasdaq help VNG prepare for
the listing, was signed on the sidelines of Vietnam Prime
Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc's visit to the United States, the
first by a Southeast Asian leader since Donald Trump became U.S.
president.
Founded in 2004, VNG provides online games, music streaming
and messaging applications. Its statement did not disclose
details about the IPO plans. The company was not immediately
available for comment.
Communist-ruled Vietnam, a country of 93 million, has been
supporting its start-up and technology firms as it reforms its
economy to eventually rely less on cheap labour and low-tech
industries.
Other Vietnamese companies are also eyeing overseas
listings. Budget carrier VietJet, which has a market
value of $1.7 billion, said in January it has revived plans for
an overseas listing.
