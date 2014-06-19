Germany's VNG buys Chevron's stake in Norwegian oilfield

BRIEF-PG&E says power restored in San Francisco
* PG&E safely restores power to San Francisco, thanks customers for their patience; substation scheduled for modernization
OSLO, June 19 German energy firm VNG has agreed to buy U.S. oil firm Chevron's 7.56-percent stake in the Draugen field off Norway, it said on Thursday.
VNG did not say how much the deal was worth.
Royal Dutch Shell is the field's operator with a stake of 44.56 percent. Norwegian state-owned Petoro has the remaining 47.88 percent it he field situated in the Norwegian Sea. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
BOSTON, April 21 Officials of two large California public retirement systems said Friday they are voting against nine of 15 Wells Fargo & Co directors up for election at the bank's annual meeting next week, citing the bank's phony-account scandal.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 The U.S. Homeland Security Department's inspector general said on Friday he was investigating possible abuse of authority in a case that triggered a lawsuit against the department by Twitter Inc .