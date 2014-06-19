版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 19日 星期四 18:24 BJT

Germany's VNG buys Chevron's stake in Norwegian oilfield

OSLO, June 19 German energy firm VNG has agreed to buy U.S. oil firm Chevron's 7.56-percent stake in the Draugen field off Norway, it said on Thursday.

VNG did not say how much the deal was worth.

Royal Dutch Shell is the field's operator with a stake of 44.56 percent. Norwegian state-owned Petoro has the remaining 47.88 percent it he field situated in the Norwegian Sea. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐