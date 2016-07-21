MasterCard to buy 92.4 pct of UK-based VocaLink for $920 mln

July 21 MasterCard Inc said it had agreed to buy 92.4 percent of the UK-based VocaLink Holdings Ltd for about $920 million (700 million pounds), after adjusting for cash and certain estimated liabilities.

VocaLink operates payments technology platforms on behalf of UK payment schemes.

A majority of VocaLinks shareholders will retain a 7.6 percent stake in the firm for at least three years, according to the terms of the deal, MasterCard said.

VocaLink's existing shareholders could get an additional $220 million, if certain performance targets are met, MasterCard said. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)